CNN Fires 3 Employees Who Came to Office Unvaccinated

CNN has terminated three of its employees for coming to the office unvaccinated against COVID-19 last week, according to an internal memo sent to staff.

In the note distributed Thursday and seen by Reuters, President Jeff Zucker told employees that the company has a zero-tolerance policy on its requirement that employees to be vaccinated to come to office or to work on field with other employees.

"Everyone from news, sports, and studios who comes in now and going forward must be vaccinated. We have been clear about this for months, so there should be no confusion," according to the memo.

The memo didn't disclose the office location where the incident took place.

Showing proof of vaccination may now become a formal part of the process to enter office, CNN said, as against an honor system earlier.

CNN has decided to postpone the Sept. 7 return date in the U.S. to around mid-October due to the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country and has mandated masks in its Los Angeles, Washington DC, and Atlanta workspaces, Zucker said in the note.

Several companies across the U.S. have changed their plans on vaccinations, masking and return to office due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country and the announcement of new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks.

CNN has most of its offices open for employees who want to work there voluntarily, provided they are fully vaccinated.