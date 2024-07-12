CNN Disbands Race and Equality Team

CNN has dismantled its Race and Equality team as part of its restructuring and firing of 100 television staffers this week, the New York Post reports.

Three reporters made up the unit, which former CNN president Jeff Zucker created after Minneapolis police killed George Floyd in 2020, sparking a national outrage over racism in America.

One of the journalists was let go, and the other two were reassigned to other departments.

An internal memo leaked early Wednesday indicating that CNN will cut about 100 jobs as part of a plan to consolidate news operations and bolster its digital business.

CNN will merge its news-gathering and digital news teams, invest in video operations and launch pay-per-view news products, CNN Worldwide CEO Mark Thompson told staff in the memo.

Thompson said the newsroom would be downsized by 100 jobs, or 3% of the workforce.

As part of the reorganization, CNN plans to offer its first-ever digital subscription product for its CNN.com site.

A network spokesperson first disavowed the Race and Equality team was being dismantled, but then said it will not exist as a standalone, mission-oriented unit.

“For all intents and purposes, the team is not a team anymore,” the spokesperson said.

“They’re assigned to different areas so that [their] perspective and work is brought into all of our types of programming,” the spokesperson said. “It’s not a unit in the way it was before, but [race and equality] is very much still their focus.”