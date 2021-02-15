Tags: CMD | COS | GEN | INDUSTRIES | MARKETS | MIDEAST | NORTHAM

Biggest US Oil Refinery Shutting Because of Frigid Weather

Biggest US Oil Refinery Shutting Because of Frigid Weather
The Motiva refinery, the largest oil refinery in North America in Port Arthur, Texas. (David J. Phillip/AP)

Monday, 15 February 2021 01:12 PM

The largest oil refinery in North America is shutting down because of Arctic conditions that have disrupted power, water and fuel supplies across Texas.

Motiva Enterprises LLC is halting operations at its refinery in the Port Arthur, Texas, according to an email from the company. South of Houston near Galveston Bay, Marathon Petroleum Corp. shut its refinery in response to the chill, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, oil pipelines, electricity generators and wind farms have been paralyzed by record-setting cold in the nation’s top crude-producing state.

© Copyright 2021 Bloomberg News. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
   
1Like our page
2Share
Share
StreetTalk
The largest oil refinery in North America is shutting down because of Arctic conditions that have disrupted power, water and fuel supplies across Texas.Motiva Enterprises LLC is halting operations at its refinery in the Port Arthur, Texas, according to an email from the...
CMD, COS, GEN, INDUSTRIES, MARKETS, MIDEAST, NORTHAM, NRG, OIL, SAUDI, TOP, US, WORLD, WWTOP, WWTOPAM
84
2021-12-15
Monday, 15 February 2021 01:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 
Newsmax TV Live

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved