Biggest US Oil Refinery Shutting Because of Frigid Weather

The largest oil refinery in North America is shutting down because of Arctic conditions that have disrupted power, water and fuel supplies across Texas.

Motiva Enterprises LLC is halting operations at its refinery in the Port Arthur, Texas, according to an email from the company. South of Houston near Galveston Bay, Marathon Petroleum Corp. shut its refinery in response to the chill, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, oil pipelines, electricity generators and wind farms have been paralyzed by record-setting cold in the nation’s top crude-producing state.