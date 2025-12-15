WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: citigroup | s&p 500 | 7 | 700

Citi Sets 2026 S&P 500 Target at 7,700

Citi Sets 2026 S&P 500 Target at 7,700
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on December 11, 2025. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Monday, 15 December 2025 09:01 AM EST

Citigroup has set a year-end target of 7,700 for the S&P 500 index for 2026, pointing to robust corporate earnings and sustained tailwinds from artificial intelligence investments.

The brokerage said in a note Friday it expects AI infrastructure build-out to be a key theme in 2026, echoing Wall Street peers, but predicts the focus will shift from companies that enable AI to those that adopt the nascent technology.

"While the AI emphasis is expected to be persistent, the evolution will likely follow a perceived winner versus loser dynamic," strategists at Citi said.

Citi's target implies a 12.7% gain from the benchmark's last close of 6827.41 points. The brokerage estimates earnings per share for the index to reach $320 by the end of next year, higher than consensus estimates of about $310.

The widely tracked index has gained about 16% this year, spurred broadly by investor optimism around AI, robust corporate profits and expectations of falling interest rates, despite fears of a market bubble and high technology valuations.

"To be clear, a high valuation starting point is a hurdle for the market, but not an insurmountable one. Rather, it puts increasing pressure on fundamentals to support the price action," Citi said.

Special: Getting In On These Stocks Now Is Like Buying Bitcoin 10 Years Ago... Free Report Here

As the current bull market enters its fourth year, bouts of volatility should be expected and may be more acute given implicit growth expectations, the brokerage added.

Citi expects the index to hit 8,300 in a bull-case scenario, and drop to 5,700 in the bear case.

The brokerage's year-end index target compares with Oppenheimer Asset Management's Street-high forecast of 8,100 and a Reuters poll in November that forecast the index would rise about 12% by the end of next year.

In November, UBS Global Wealth Management had also forecast a year-end target of 7,700 for the index.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Citigroup has set a year-end target of 7,700 for the S&P 500 index for 2026, pointing to robust corporate earnings and sustained tailwinds from artificial intelligence investments.
citigroup, s&p 500, 7, 700
314
2025-01-15
Monday, 15 December 2025 09:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved