Tags: citidel record revenues

Citadel Posts Record Revenues of $35.5 Billion

Citadel CEO Kenneth Griffin (Getty Images)

Thursday, 05 January 2023 03:57 PM EST

Kenneth Griffin's Citadel marked record revenues in its hedge fund and electronic-trading businesses for 2022 despite turmoil in global capital markets, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The hedge fund operation made about $28 billion in revenue, while Citadel Securities, one of the world's biggest electronic-trading firms, brought in $7.5 billion.

Record revenues from the hedge fund unit comes in a year of stellar performance for Citadel's funds. Its flagship fund Wellington posted gains of 38.1% last year, while the fixed income fund went up 32.58%, for instance, according to the source.

The hedge fund was also expected to return about $7 billion in profits to investors in the first week of January after a stellar performance last year, a source familiar with the matter had told Reuters in December.

Citadel, which manages roughly $60 billion in assets, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the matter.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Citadel's record revenues.

Fears of interest rate hikes and the Russia-Ukraine war weighed on capital markets throughout 2022, leaving the benchmark S&P 500 down about 19%, but hedge funds have weathered the downturn better than other financial firms.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


