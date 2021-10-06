×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | Citadel Securities hedge fund | Ken Griffin | New York and Chicago crime

Chicago Crime Has Citadel Honcho Thinking of Leaving

Ken Griffin
Ken Griffin, CEO of Citadel, appearing before a Senate Banking session on electronic trading. (AP file photo)

By    |   Wednesday, 06 October 2021 11:54 AM

Billionaire Ken Griffin of Citadel, a $39 billion hedge fund, is thinking of leaving Chi-town.

Speaking at the Economic Club of Chicago, Griffin mentioned the bullet-ridden window in the lobby of his $59 million condo, said to be the most expensive in the state. This is according to a report by the Chicago Sun Times. Griffin added how some thugs tried to car-jack the security detail parked outside his house.

"It just tells you ... how deep crime runs in this city," Griffin said. "There is nowhere where you can feel safe today, walking home at 9:30 at night, and you worry about your kids coming to and from school. That 's no way for our city to exist."

Griffin compared the rampant crime in Chicago to Afgahnistan -- "on a good day" -- and said he is thinking of moving Citadel's global headquarters, in a few years. Asked whether he would consider moving to New York, the billionaire made a point of saying that New York has its own "scary" crime wave to fight.

Griffin said there is still time for Chicago to repair its problems, citing the role that reforming the city's pension system could play in supporting police officers and teachers, a point the hedge fund manager has made before.



 

© 2021 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Billionaire Ken Griffin of Citadel Securities, a $34 billion hedge fund, is thinking of leaving Chi-town.
Citadel Securities hedge fund, Ken Griffin, New York and Chicago crime
213
2021-54-06
Wednesday, 06 October 2021 11:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved