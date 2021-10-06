Chicago Crime Has Citadel Honcho Thinking of Leaving

Billionaire Ken Griffin of Citadel, a $39 billion hedge fund, is thinking of leaving Chi-town.



Speaking at the Economic Club of Chicago, Griffin mentioned the bullet-ridden window in the lobby of his $59 million condo, said to be the most expensive in the state. This is according to a report by the Chicago Sun Times. Griffin added how some thugs tried to car-jack the security detail parked outside his house.



"It just tells you ... how deep crime runs in this city," Griffin said. "There is nowhere where you can feel safe today, walking home at 9:30 at night, and you worry about your kids coming to and from school. That 's no way for our city to exist."



Griffin compared the rampant crime in Chicago to Afgahnistan -- "on a good day" -- and said he is thinking of moving Citadel's global headquarters, in a few years. Asked whether he would consider moving to New York, the billionaire made a point of saying that New York has its own "scary" crime wave to fight.



Griffin said there is still time for Chicago to repair its problems, citing the role that reforming the city's pension system could play in supporting police officers and teachers, a point the hedge fund manager has made before.









