×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: citadel | ken griffin | federal reserve | inflation

Citadel's Griffin: Fed Needs to Be More Consistent

Citadel's Griffin: Fed Needs to Be More Consistent
Ken Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel (AP)

Tuesday, 07 March 2023 05:21 PM EST

Billionaire investor Ken Griffin, the founder of Citadel and Citadel Securities, said Tuesday the Federal Reserve needs more consistency of communication in order to tame inflation and that the setup for a recession is unfolding.

"If I could tell one thing to the (Fed) chairman, I would tell him to say less. I would just write a message: we're going to put the inflation genie back in the bottle," Griffin said in a televised interview with Bloomberg.

Earlier on Tuesday, Fed chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will likely need to raise interest rates more than expected to control inflation. Previously, some market participants have at some points read Fed official's speeches as less hawkish.

"I really believe consistency of messaging is so important because part of how the Fed gets the job done is the perception of the American public that they can get the job done," Griffin said. He believes the Fed will increase interest rates to around 5.5% to tame inflation.

Still, the billionaire said the setup for a recession is unfolding, as late this year or next year the "pandemic orgy" of spending will come to an end.

Griffin expressed some concerns about the impact of a long debate about the debt ceiling until a final deal is made, but said common ground will be reached. "I do think it'll be market volatility that will drive that compromise."

He said Citadel is currently negotiating an enterprise-wide license to use artificial intellengence tool ChatGPT to help its developers write better code, translate software between languages and analyze information.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Billionaire investor Ken Griffin, the founder of Citadel and Citadel Securities, said Tuesday the Federal Reserve needs more consistency of communication in order to tame inflation and that the setup for a recession is unfolding.
citadel, ken griffin, federal reserve, inflation
261
2023-21-07
Tuesday, 07 March 2023 05:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved