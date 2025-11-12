WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: cisco | revenue | forecast

Cisco Raises Annual Revenue Forecast

Cisco Raises Annual Revenue Forecast
(AP)

Wednesday, 12 November 2025 04:13 PM EST

Cisco Systems raised its annual revenue forecast Wednesday, banking on multi-billion-dollar data center expansions to drive demand for its networking equipment.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company rose 4% in extended trading.

Tech firms are investing tens of billions of dollars to expand data center operations in response to the surging adoption of AI models.

Companies such as Cisco are reaping the benefits as businesses increasingly migrate workloads to the cloud and upgrade campus infrastructure to support the growing demand of AI technology.

The company expects fiscal 2026 revenue to be between $60.2 billion and $61 billion, compared with its prior projection of $59 billion to $60 billion.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Cisco Systems raised its annual revenue forecast Wednesday, banking on multi-billion-dollar data center expansions to drive demand for its networking equipment.
cisco, revenue, forecast
109
2025-13-12
Wednesday, 12 November 2025 04:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved