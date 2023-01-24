×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: china | russia | ukraine

US Spots Chinese Companies Helping Russia With Ukraine War

US Spots Chinese Companies Helping Russia With Ukraine War
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 24 January 2023 03:05 PM EST

The United States has determined that some Chinese companies are providing non-lethal assistance to Russia for use in the Ukraine war, and officials are noting their concern to the Chinese government, a source familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: "What we're seeing is non-lethal military assistance and economic support that stops short of wholesale sanctions evasion."

The source did not elaborate, and Reuters could not independently verify this account.

The United States has warned the Chinese government of consequences should China provide weaponry to Russia for use against Ukraine.

U.S. officials view the current activity as concerning and believe it is "a significantly scaled-down version of the PRC’s (Peoples Republic of China) initial plan, which was to sell lethal weapons systems for use on the battlefield," the source said.

It is unclear if the Chinese government is aware of the activity, the source said.

U.S. officials are reaching out to Chinese authorities through diplomatic channels, the source said.

"We will continue to communicate to China the implications of providing material support to Russia's war against Ukraine," said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The United States has determined that some Chinese companies are providing non-lethal assistance to Russia for use in the Ukraine war, and officials are noting their concern to the Chinese government, a source familiar with the matter said Tuesday.
china, russia, ukraine
191
2023-05-24
Tuesday, 24 January 2023 03:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved