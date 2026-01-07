WATCH TV LIVE

China Tells Tech Firms to Halt Nvidia H200 Orders

(AP)

Wednesday, 07 January 2026 11:13 AM EST

Beijing has asked some Chinese tech companies to halt orders for Nvidia's H200 ‍chips this week and ‍may mandate domestic AI chip purchases, The Information reported  Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The chipmaker ​did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Nvidia CEO ‍Jensen Huang said at the Consumer ⁠Electronics Show this week that demand in China for its H200 chip was strong.

Late last year, U.S. ⁠President Donald ​Trump's administration ⁠approved the export of H200 chips ‍to China, a significant reversal of previous bans ‌on advanced AI hardware.

The approval was based on a ⁠condition ​that the ‍company pay a unique 25% revenue-sharing tax to the ‍U.S. government.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

