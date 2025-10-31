WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: china | manufacturing | u.s. | trade | war

China's Factory Slump Enters 7th Month

China's Factory Slump Enters 7th Month
Employees work on the production line of circuit board at a workshop of Anhui Shixin Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. on Oct. 31, 2025 in Fuyang, Anhui Province of China. (AP)

Friday, 31 October 2025 09:23 AM EDT

China’s manufacturing sector is flashing warning signs. Factory activity contracted for a seventh straight month in October, underscoring strain in an economy once powered by relentless industrial growth, The Financial Times reports.

The official purchasing managers’ index slipped to 49, missing expectations and marking the longest manufacturing slump in nearly a decade. A reading below 50 signals contraction.

Weak domestic demand, fierce price competition, and persistent deflationary pressures are eroding profitability across China’s factory floor. For Beijing, the problem cuts deep. Manufacturing has long been China’s growth engine — and a key tool in its geopolitical contest with the U.S.

Exports are the swing factor. Headline shipments rose 8.3% year-over-year in September — the fastest pace in six months — helped by a pivot to markets outside the U.S.

But exports to the U.S. fell 27% the same month, highlighting a deepening decoupling even as global sales improve.

Now, policymakers face a paradox: push for “high-tech self-reliance” while trying to stabilize an industrial base battered by low demand and overcapacity.

Authorities have begun cracking down on price wars in sectors like EVs and solar panels, but those efforts risk cooling production even further.

The slump also reshapes the calculus of the U.S.-China trade war. Though Washington and Beijing recently agreed to pause some tariffs and export controls, the ceasefire looks fragile.

China’s slowing output weakens its export leverage, potentially giving U.S. policymakers fresh justification for maintaining pressure on Chinese industries.

Despite the gloom, a few bright spots remain — high-tech and equipment manufacturing inched up in October, and consumer-facing industries benefited from a weeklong holiday.

Still, analysts say the overall picture is bleak: China’s industrial momentum is fading.

© 2025 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
China's manufacturing sector is flashing warning signs. Factory activity contracted for a seventh straight month in October, underscoring strain in an economy once powered by relentless industrial growth, The Financial Times reports.
china, manufacturing, u.s., trade, war
275
2025-23-31
Friday, 31 October 2025 09:23 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved