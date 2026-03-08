WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: china | brain | computer | interface

China Could See Widespread Use of Brain-Computer Tech in 3-5 Years, Expert Says

China Could See Widespread Use of Brain-Computer Tech in 3-5 Years, Expert Says
A visitor experiences brain-computer interface device during the Brain-computer interface (BCI) Innovation and Development Conference on January 24, 2026 in Bengbu, Anhui Province of China. (Photo by Zhao Qiang/China News Service/VCG via AP )

Sunday, 08 March 2026 08:28 AM EDT

China could see brain-computer interface (BCI) technology move into practical public use within three to five years as products mature, a leading BCI expert said, as Beijing races to catch up with U.S. startups including Elon Musk's Neuralink.

Beijing elevated BCIs to a core future strategic industry in its new five-year plan released this week, placing it alongside sectors such as quantum, embodied AI, 6G and nuclear fusion.

"New policies will not change things overnight. I think after another three to five years, we will gradually see some (BCI) products moving towards actual practical service for the public," said Yao Dezhong, Director of the Sichuan Institute of Brain Science, in an interview on Saturday on the sidelines of China's annual parliament meetings in Beijing.

TRIALS

A national BCI development strategy released last year aims for major technical breakthroughs by 2027 and for China to cultivate two or three world-class firms by 2030. China is the second country to launch invasive BCI human trials. More than 10 trials are active, matching the U.S., while scientists plan to enroll more than 50 patients nationwide this year.

Recent high-profile trials have enabled paralyzed patients and amputees to regain partial mobility and operate robotic hands or intelligent wheelchairs.

The government has already integrated some BCI treatments into national medical insurance in a few pilot provinces, and the domestic market is projected to reach 5.58 billion yuan ($809 million) by 2027, according to CCID Consulting.

"China has many advantages in BCIs, such as its huge population, enormous patient demand, cost-effective industrial chain and abundant pool of STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) talent," said Yao, who also leads a key neuroinformatics research center under China's science and technology ministry.

Policies such as insurance integration and national standards aim to close the "huge" gap between scientific research, industry and clinical applications, he said.

"The path from experimental to clinical trials is quite long, and this remains a problem," he told Reuters, adding that many Chinese hospitals have established BCI research labs to speed up the process.

While U.S. startups like Neuralink focus on invasive chips that penetrate brain tissue, Chinese researchers are developing invasive, semi-invasive and non-invasive BCIs with wider potential clinical use.

Semi-invasive BCIs, placed on the brain's surface, may lose some signal quality but reduce risks such as tissue damage and other post-surgery complications. Neuralink's surgical robot can insert hundreds of electrodes into the brain in minutes.

"This is a technical advantage, which I think is remarkable," said Yao, of Neuralink.

"(But) China is actually making very fast progress in this area now. In fact, Musk's direction is basically achievable domestically." (Reporting by Laurie Chen. Editing by Mark Potter)

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
China could see brain-computer interface (BCI) technology move into practical public use within three to five years as products mature, a leading BCI expert said, as Beijing races to catch up with U.S. startups including Elon Musk's Neuralink.Beijing elevated BCIs to a core...
china, brain, computer, interface
445
2026-28-08
Sunday, 08 March 2026 08:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved