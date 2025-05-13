WATCH TV LIVE

China Removes Ban on Boeing Deliveries From US

A Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson, prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. (Elaine Thompson/AP/2022 file)

Tuesday, 13 May 2025 05:08 AM EDT

China has removed a ban on airlines taking delivery of Boeing planes following a trade truce with the United States, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

U.S. and China on Monday agreed to slash steep tariffs for at least 90 days, tapping the brakes on a trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

Officials in Beijing have started to tell domestic carriers and government agencies this week that deliveries of aircraft made in the U.S. can resume, Bloomberg news said.

Boeing declined to comment on the report. China's Civil Aviation Administration could not be immediately reached for comment.

In April, Boeing said that a number of its customers in China had indicated they would not take delivery of new planes due to the tariffs, and it was looking to resell potentially dozens of aircraft.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved