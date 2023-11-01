×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: charles schwab | layoffs

Charles Schwab Lays Off 6% of Employees

Charles Schwab Lays Off 6% of Employees
A Charles Schwab Financial Services location in New York (John Nacion/AP)

Wednesday, 01 November 2023 03:36 PM EDT

Charles Schwab has laid off 5% to 6% of its total headcount in a bid to cut rising costs, a company spokesperson said Wednesday.

The reduction amounts to between 1,795 and 2,154 people out of its 35,900-strong workforce.

"These were hard but necessary steps to ensure Schwab remains highly competitive," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Banking heavyweights including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have joined the rest of Corporate America in cutting jobs and costs to better position themselves for a murky economic climate.

In August, Charles Schwab disclosed plans to save $500 million by cost-saving measures and said at the time it would cut jobs, without disclosing the number of employees it was going to lay off.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Charles Schwab has laid off 5% to 6% of its total headcount in a bid to cut rising costs, a company spokesperson said Wednesday.
charles schwab, layoffs
120
2023-36-01
Wednesday, 01 November 2023 03:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved