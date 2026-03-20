CBS News Laying Off 6% of Staff

CBS News has begun a new round of layoffs, with top leadership citing sweeping changes in the media landscape and a need to reposition the organization for the future, Business Insider reports.

In a message to employees Friday morning, Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss and CBS News President Tom Cibrowski said the company is cutting jobs as part of a broader effort to adapt to a rapidly evolving industry.

The memo, obtained by media outlets, framed the decision as a response to structural shifts in how audiences consume news.

Six percent of the news staff is being laid off, with the layoffs also shuttering CBS News Radio, according to reports.

“It’s no secret that the news business is changing dramatically,” the executives wrote, adding that the network must evolve alongside those changes.

While the memo did not specify how many positions would be eliminated, prior reporting indicated that dozens of employees could be affected.

Leadership emphasized that certain areas of the newsroom would shrink to allow investment in new initiatives aimed at strengthening CBS News’ digital presence.

Weiss also addressed staff during an editorial meeting, acknowledging the difficulty of the moment and stressing that the layoffs were not performance-related. Instead, she pointed to broader industry forces reshaping the business.

The cuts follow earlier comments from Weiss signaling that changes were likely. In a January town hall, she warned that the organization would need to reinvent itself amid what she described as a wave of technological disruption.

Weiss, who joined CBS News after Paramount Skydance brought her on board, has been tasked with revamping a network that has trailed competitors in ratings. Her leadership has drawn attention both for its digital focus and for editorial decisions that have sparked internal debate.

The layoffs mark a significant step in CBS News’ ongoing transformation as it seeks to compete in an increasingly digital and fragmented media environment.

Full companywide internal memo from Bari Weiss and Tom Cibrowski:

Good morning,



Today we are reducing the size of our workforce, and employees who are affected will be notified by the end of the day.

We recognize that this is a difficult time for those who will be leaving CBS News. Because these aren't just names on a list. They are talented, committed colleagues who have been critical to our success. We'll treat them all with care and respect.

It's no secret that the news business is changing radically, and that we need to change along with it. New audiences are burgeoning in new places, and we are pressing forward with ambitious plans to grow and invest so that we can be there for them. That means some parts of our newsroom must get smaller to make room for the things we must build to remain competitive.

But these are very hard choices and today is a difficult day.

This is a tough message to receive at any time, and especially in the middle of an exceptionally intense news cycle. This organization is working its heart out to deliver for our audience. We're so grateful to all of you, and we thank you for handling this difficult news with compassion.

Bari and Tom