WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: carl icahn | sec | loans | hidden

Carl Icahn, SEC Settle Hidden Loan Charges for $2M

Carl Icahn, SEC Settle Hidden Loan Charges for $2M
Financier Carl Icahn poses for photos upon arriving for the annual New York City Police Foundation Gala in New York, March 16, 2010. (Henny Ray Abrams/AP/2010 file)

Monday, 19 August 2024 09:55 AM EDT

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn and his firm Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) have settled charges for failing to disclose pledges of the company's securities as collateral for billions of dollars in personal loans, U.S. regulators said Monday.

The firm and Icahn agreed to pay $1.5 million and $500,000 in civil penalties, respectively, to settle the charges, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement.

Starting in 2018, Icahn pledged between 51% to 82% of the IEP's outstanding securities as collateral to secure billions dollars in personal margin loans from multiple lenders but did not disclose this until February 2022, according to the SEC.

Icahn also failed to amend securities filings describing personal loans dating back as far as 2005, the agency said in a statement.

"The federal securities laws imposed independent disclosure obligations on both Icahn and IEP. These disclosures would have revealed that Icahn pledged over half of IEP’s outstanding shares at any given time," Osman Nawaz, head of the Complex Financial Instruments Unit in the SEC's Enforcement Division, said the statement.

This deprived investors of information they needed, he added.

Representatives for IEP did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The SEC said Icahn and IEP had settled without admitting or denying the allegations and agreed to cease and desist from future violations.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn and his firm Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) have settled charges for failing to disclose pledges of the company's securities as collateral for billions of dollars in personal loans, U.S. regulators said Monday.
carl icahn, sec, loans, hidden
218
2024-55-19
Monday, 19 August 2024 09:55 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved