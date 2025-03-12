WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: canada | tariffs | retaliate

Canada to Slam $21B Retaliatory Tariffs on US

Canada to Slam $21B Retaliatory Tariffs on US
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 12 March 2025 07:57 AM EDT

Canada will announce $20.67 billion in retaliatory tariffs on the United States Wednesday in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs, a Canadian official said.

The official declined to be named.

Trump's increased tariffs on steel and aluminum imports took effect on Wednesday as prior exemptions, duty free quotas and product exclusions expired, and as his campaign to reorder global trade norms in favor of the U.S. gains momentum.

Canada is the biggest foreign supplier of steel and aluminum to the United States.

The escalation of the U.S.-Canada trade war occurred as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prepared to hand over power this week to his successor Mark Carney, who won the leadership race of the ruling Liberals on Sunday.

On Monday, Carney said he could not speak with Trump until he was sworn in as prime minister. Trump again on social media said he wanted Canada "to become our cherished Fifty First State."

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Canada will announce $20.67 billion in retaliatory tariffs on the United States Wednesday in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs, a Canadian official said.
canada, tariffs, retaliate
156
2025-57-12
Wednesday, 12 March 2025 07:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved