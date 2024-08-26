WATCH TV LIVE

Trudeau Says Canada to Levy 100% Tariff on China EVs

President of the United States Joe Biden, left, and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau during the welcome ceremony of the NATO Summit in Washington D.C., July 10, 2024. (Jakub Porzycki/AP)

Monday, 26 August 2024 09:41 AM EDT

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that Canada will impose a 100% tariff on the import of Chinese electric vehicles.

Ottawa will also impose a 25% tariff on imported steel and aluminum from China, Trudeau told reporters in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The tariffs come a little over a month after Ottawa opened a 30-day public consultation on Chinese EVs and related products, bringing it in line with the United States and the European Union.

"I think we all know that China is not playing by the same rules," Trudeau said.

"What is important about this is we're doing it in alignment and in parallel with other economies around the world," he said.

Ottawa is trying to position Canada as a critical part of the global EV supply chain, and has come under pressure domestically to act against China.

Canada has inked deals worth billions of dollars to bring in top European automakers in all parts of the EV supply chain to bolster its manufacturing heartland.

The United States is expected to announce final implementation plans this week for steep tariff increases U.S. President Joe Biden announced earlier this year. However, the planned duties might be softened.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


