Cameron Diaz Comes Out of Retirement to Star With Jamie Foxx

Cameron Diaz is officially out of retirement.

The 49-year-old actor, who stepped back from Hollywood in 2018, will star alongside Jamie Foxx in Netflix's action-comedy "Back in Action." The project reunites Diaz and Foxx, who worked together on 1999's sports drama "Any Given Sunday" and 2014's "Annie" remake, which was Diaz's final film role before "un-retiring."

Foxx made the announcement on Twitter, sharing audio from a phone call with Diaz, who can't seem to find the words to tell the world that she's returning to the silver screen.

"I don't know how to do this, you know?" she says.

So Foxx brought in someone who knows a thing or two about returning to work after hanging up their hat: Tom Brady, who earlier this year retired from the NFL only to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 40 days later.

"I was talking to Jamie and he said you needed a few tips on how to un-retire," Brady says, adding "I'm relatively successful at un-retiring."

Diaz confirmed the news on her Instagram Story, writing, "Jamie Foxx, only you could get me back in action!!! I can't frickin wait it's gonna be a blast!"

Seth Gordon ("Horrible Bosses") is directing the movie from a script he wrote with Brendan O'Brien ("Neighbors"). Plot details are being kept under wraps. According to Foxx, production is expected to begin later this year.

Foxx is executive producing "Back in Action" with Datari Turner, O'Brien and Mark McNair. Producers are Beau Bauman ("Central Intelligence") for Good One Productions and Seth Gordon via Exhibit A.

One of the most bankable stars in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Diaz shot to fame after making her film debut in 1994's "The Mask" opposite Jim Carrey. She later starred in a string of successful romantic comedies, including "My Best Friend's Wedding," "There's Something About Mary," "Charlie's Angels" and "Shrek."



Diaz announced her retirement in 2018, which meant the role of Miss Hannigan in "Annie" doubled as Diaz's final film performance. That is... until Foxx and Netflix came knocking.