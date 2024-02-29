Burger King Gives Out Free Whoppers After Wendy's 'Price Surge' Deflates

On the heels of the kerfuffle over Wendy’s “price surge,” Burger King has one-upped its rival by handing out free Whoppers through Friday, March 1, the New York Post reports.

Calling the deal “No Urge to Surge,” Burger King is giving customers who spend at least $3 through its “Offers” tab on the mobile app or website, a free Whopper or vegetarian Impossible Whopper.

“The only thing surging at BK is the [flame emoji],” Burger King tweeted. “We don’t believe in charging people more when they’re hungry.”

Wendy’s made headlines when its CEO Kirk Tanner reportedly announced on an investor call a new Uber-style, dynamic-pricing system that could potentially raise prices during periods of high demand.

After backlash by the public, the fast-food chain quickly walked back the motive for its $20 million investment in high-tech menu boards, saying instead that the “digital boards could allow us to change the menu offerings at different times of the day and offer discounts and value offers to our customers more easily, particularly in the slower times of day.”

Wendy’s spokesperson Heidi Schauer further clarified: “Wendy’s will not implement surge pricing, which is the new practice of raising prices when demand is highest. We didn’t use that phrase, nor do we plan to implement that practice.”

The New York Post reached out to Burger King and McDonald’s for comment on whether this could lead to a fast-food price war but had not heard back at press time.