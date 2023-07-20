Broadway Stagehands May Be the Next to Strike

Broadway’s 1,500 stagehands, wardrobe personnel and hair and makeup artists voted to authorize a strike Wednesday, with a deciding vote to be cast by Friday, NBC reports.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees union works on 28 Broadway shows and 17 on tour.

IATSE is the latest union to consider a strike after the Writer’s Guild went on the picket line on May 2, and Hollywood actors in SAG-AFTRA went on strike July 14.

IATSE members and IATSE International President Matthew D. Loeb have joined many of the writers’ and actors’ rallies.

“We need to show strength and unity to ensure we win the wages, benefits and rights that all members at IATSE have earned and deserve,” Loeb said.

The theatrical crew union said talks with the Broadway League and Disney Theatrical Productions stalled. IATSE needs a threshold vote of at least 75% to strike as early as Friday morning.

IATSE members are employed directly by each production and typically are hired in out-of-town tryouts in other cities before coming to New York’s Great White Way or working on tour. They work alongside New York's IATSE Local One stagehands.

Their contract expired on July 2, 2023, but members have been working under its terms as long as talks continued to be productive. The union and Broadway producers first met on May 25 and again on Monday evening for a 19-hour bargaining session.

Union members say some progress has been made, including health care provisions without making cuts to plans or increasing out-of-pocket costs. In addition, Broadway producers have agreed to pay for housing for crews on tour.

Wage increases and rest periods are still on the table, however.

A Broadway League spokesperson declined to comment to the Hollywood Reporter.

Broadway actors and roadies renegotiated their contracts in April and July, respectively, through their Actors’ Equity and Bus & Truck Touring Agreement.