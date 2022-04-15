×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: broadway extends covid mask mandate | new york city tourism industry

Broadway Theaters Extend Mask Mandate Through May 31

Broadway
The theater district in New York's Times Square (Dreamstime)

Friday, 15 April 2022 03:35 PM

Broadway theatergoers will have to keep their masks up through at least May 31, the Broadway League said Friday.

The announcement comes as the United States deals with a fresh COVID-19 surge, with cases rising nationally and in most states after a two-month decline.

“Our intention is that by maintaining strict audience masking through at least the month of May, we will continue that track record of safety for all. And of course, we urge everyone to get vaccinated,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, in a statement.

One policy change is that Broadway theaters will soon leave vaccination checks up to theater owners. The Shubert Organization, which owns 17 theaters, said it will not require proof of vaccination from patrons starting May 1.

The Broadway League will announce future masking protocols in May. Broadway’s mask and vaccination policy has been in place since July 30, 2021. All Broadway workers are required to be fully vaccinated.

Several shows on Broadway have had to cancel performances in the past few weeks, including “Plaza Suite” when both Matthew Broderick and his wife and co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, contracted the virus. The musical “A Strange Loop” canceled its first preview performance and Daniel Craig has been sidelined from his revival of “Macbeth.”

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Broadway theatergoers will have to keep their masks up through at least May 31, the Broadway League said Friday. The announcement comes as the United States deals with a fresh COVID-19 surge, with cases rising nationally and in most states after a two-month decline.
broadway extends covid mask mandate, new york city tourism industry
212
2022-35-15
Friday, 15 April 2022 03:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved