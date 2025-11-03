WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: bridgewater | stocks | ai | risks

Bridgewater: Investors Are Underpricing AI Risks

Bridgewater: Investors Are Underpricing AI Risks
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 03 November 2025 11:25 AM EST

Investors are overlooking mounting risks to the current market stability and the limits of the artificial intelligence boom, particularly in the United States, Bridgewater Associates' co-chief investment officers said in a note to clients Monday.

While major technology firms have poured billions into AI and its supporting infrastructure, it is still unclear whether those investments will generate the cash flows needed to sustain lofty expectations, they said.

The comments underscore growing unease over a potential market bubble, as the benchmark S&P 500 continues its meteoric rise, repeatedly setting record highs and reviving memories of the dot-com era.

"U.S. equities are priced as though the favorable conditions that lifted all companies, not just tech, will persist," the investment firm's co-CIOs Bob Prince, Greg Jensen and Karen Karniol-Tambour said.

"The growth expectations discounted today are about as optimistic as they've been in nearly 100 years, with the brief exception of the dot-com bubble," they said.

Markets, however, have largely shrugged off worries about inflation, high interest rates, policy uncertainty from shifting trade dynamics and the second-longest federal government shutdown.

The S&P 500 has climbed roughly 16% year-to-date, and is now entering a seasonally strong stretch for equities.

"Despite the many potential sources of volatility in the world today, market measures of risk remain unfazed," Bridgewater co-CIOs said, adding that the current environment carries "an uncomfortably high probability of unknowable and extreme outcomes."

Bridgewater, founded by billionaire investor Ray Dalio, is widely considered to be one of the world's most successful hedge funds.

"AI infrastructure, including chips, buildings, routers and other networking gear, will become obsolete as the technology advances rapidly," said David Spreng, CEO at venture debt firm Runway Growth Capital.

"I just don't think that AI infrastructure is a good bet from a venture debt perspective right now. The risks are not symmetrical."

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Investors are overlooking mounting risks to the current market stability and the limits of the artificial intelligence boom, particularly in the United States, Bridgewater Associates' co-chief investment officers said in a note to clients Monday.
bridgewater, stocks, ai, risks
302
2025-25-03
Monday, 03 November 2025 11:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved