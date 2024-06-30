Boeing Agrees Deal to Buy Spirit Aero for $4.3B

Boeing agreed on Sunday to acquire Spirit AeroSystems for $37.25 per share, in an all-stock deal that values the supplier at more than $4 billion, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The boards of Boeing and Spirit met on Sunday and agreed to terms of the deal, the sources said. An official announcement could come as soon as Monday, they said.

The $37.25 deal price values Spirit Aero at $4.34 billion, according to Reuters calculations, based on Spirit's outstanding shares.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals, would result in the breakup of Spirit, with some of the Kansas-based supplier's assets going to French planemaker Airbus.

Airbus, Spirit, and Boeing declined to comment.