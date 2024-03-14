American Airlines' Boeing 777 Makes Emergency Landing in LA

An American Airlines flight landed safely at the Los Angeles airport after the pilot reported a possible mechanical issue, the airline said in a statement Thursday.

The aircraft, a 23-year old Boeing 777 plane according to Airfleets Aviation, took off from Dallas Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday and landed at Los Angeles, California, without any incident, American Airlines said.

"The aircraft taxied to the gate under its own power and customers deplaned normally," it added.

Boeing deferred to American Airlines for information.