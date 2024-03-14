×
Tags: boeing 777 | emergency landing | los angeles

American Airlines' Boeing 777 Makes Emergency Landing in LA

(AP)

Thursday, 14 March 2024 06:08 AM EDT

An American Airlines flight landed safely at the Los Angeles airport after the pilot reported a possible mechanical issue, the airline said in a statement Thursday.

The aircraft, a 23-year old Boeing 777 plane according to Airfleets Aviation, took off from Dallas Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday and landed at Los Angeles, California, without any incident, American Airlines said.

"The aircraft taxied to the gate under its own power and customers deplaned normally," it added.

Boeing deferred to American Airlines for information.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


