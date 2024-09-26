WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: boars head | listeria | usda | food safety

Boar's Head Under Investigation Over Listeria Outbreak

By    |   Thursday, 26 September 2024 09:19 PM EDT

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Thursday that Boar's Head processing plants nationwide are being investigated by law enforcement following a deadly listeria outbreak linked to the company's deli meats.

At least 59 people have been hospitalized and 10 have died due to the outbreak traced to products from a now-closed Virginia plant. The facility had a history of violations, including mold and insect problems, according to records obtained by CBS News.

The probe came to light Thursday when the company denied a CBS News request for info on the company's Michigan, Arkansas, and Indiana plants. The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service confirmed an investigation was underway, but did not reveal details, saying that releasing records "could hinder the government's ability to further control and shape the investigation."

It's unclear if the investigation is criminal or civil.

Meanwhile, Connecticut Democrats Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Rosa DeLauro on Thursday called on the USDA and the Department of Justice to consider criminal charges against Boar's Head.

In a letter to the agencies, they wrote, "The time for action is long overdue, and we urge your agencies to work together to seek immediate justice for impacted consumers and to prevent this from happening again."

Kate McManus

Kate McManus is a New Jersey-based Newsmax writer who's spent more than two decades as a journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Thursday that Boar's Head processing plants nationwide are being investigated by law enforcement following a deadly listeria outbreak linked to the company's deli meats.
boars head, listeria, usda, food safety
204
2024-19-26
Thursday, 26 September 2024 09:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved