WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: bmo capital markets | s&p 500 | year-end | target

BMO Capital Sets S&P 500 Year-End Target at 7,380

BMO Capital Sets S&P 500 Year-End Target at 7,380
The New York Stock Exchange (AP)

Friday, 06 February 2026 02:22 PM EST

 BMO Capital Markets initiated its S&P 500 2026 year-end target at 7,380 Friday, citing global monetary and fiscal stimulus that should be supportive for equity prices.

BMO's 7,380 target is about 8.6% higher than the index's 6,798.40 close on Thursday.

The target is BMO's first from Francois Trahan, who took over as chief investment strategist at BMO earlier this year.

"Our read of things is that there is enough stimulus in the system to revive the U.S. economy despite all the longer-term challenges it's facing: deteriorating demographics, an affordability crisis, an unsustainable amount of debt, and the list goes on," Trahan writes in a note.

Trahan added: that it is a "better cyclical backdrop" for economic activity.

As such, BMO is "overweight" the industrials, energy and financial sectors and "neutral" on technology.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
BMO Capital Markets initiated its S&P 500 2026 year-end target at 7,380 Friday, citing global monetary and fiscal stimulus that should be supportive for equity prices.
bmo capital markets, s&p 500, year-end, target
132
2026-22-06
Friday, 06 February 2026 02:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved