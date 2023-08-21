×
Bloomberg Overhauls Leadership Ranks

Michael R. Bloomberg, United Nations Secretary-General's Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and CEO of Bloomberg  at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt (AP/2022 file photo)

Monday, 21 August 2023 01:56 PM EDT

Bloomberg LP is naming product head Vlad Kliatchko chief executive and appointing former Bank of England governor Mark Carney as chair of its new board of directors, according to an internal memo sent to employees by founder Michael Bloomberg and seen by Reuters.

Online business publication The Information first reported the changes. JP Zammitt will become president and Patti Roskill will be the chief financial officer, the memo said, adding that the company will form a new board.

New members will be appointed to the board and existing members will become emeritus, according to the memo.

Michael Bloomberg, who does not function as chief executive, said he is not leaving the company. "I'm sure these changes raise questions about me, so let me put them to rest: I'm not going anywhere," he said in the memo.

He added: "I’ve never used a title in the company, so I won’t change what I’ll be called – just 'Mike.'"

Bloomberg, who served as a three-term mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013, founded Bloomberg LP in 1981. He was a candidate for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president of the United States and is a philanthropist involved in issues such as public health.

He returned to Bloomberg in 2014, taking over from chief executive Daniel Doctoroff, his friend and lieutenant. In a September 2014 New York Times article that reported on his return, Bloomberg said he did not plan to take the title of chief — “I hate titles,” he said — and that he planned to run the company for the foreseeable future.

The company declined Reuters' request for comment. Thomson Reuters -owned Reuters News competes with Bloomberg News, a unit of Bloomberg LP.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Bloomberg LP is replacing CEO Michael Bloomberg with product head Vlad Kliatchko and appointing former Bank of England governor Mark Carney as its chair in a management shake-up, the Information reported Monday, citing an internal memo.
