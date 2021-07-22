×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: blockchain | gensler | tokens | securities | regulators

SEC's Gensler Issues Warning as Fake Stocks Bloom on Blockchains

SEC's Gensler Issues Warning as Fake Stocks Bloom on Blockchains

Robinhood logo. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via AP)

Thursday, 22 July 2021 10:29 AM

Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler has a warning about the synthetic stocks popping up on blockchains: Firms selling the tokens to U.S. investors are likely to end up in trouble with regulators.

In a Wednesday speech, Gensler made clear that tokens that mirror the performance of Amazon.com Inc., Tesla Inc. and other well-known companies are probably still covered by U.S. securities laws. He also pledged to use all the resources in the SEC’s “enforcement toolkit” to go after those who might be offering such assets without registering them.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s a stock token, a stable value token backed by securities or any other virtual product that provides synthetic exposure to underlying securities,” Gensler said for an event held by the American Bar Association. “These platforms -- whether in the decentralized or centralized finance space -- are implicated by the securities laws and must work within our securities regime.”

Gensler’s comments referenced what’s known as DeFi, a fast-moving corner of the cryptocurrency market where tokens that track the performance of huge companies have started emerging. The trading has triggered regulatory scrutiny that’s prompted some in the industry to pull back. Cryptocurrency exchange Binance Holdings announced last week that it was phasing out support for tokens linked to equities.

Gensler has repeatedly said that cryptocurrencies need more oversight. In May, he told a House panel that he was looking forward to working with Congress and other regulators “to fill in the gaps of investor protection.” He added that digital token exchanges were ripe for additional rules and urged lawmakers to pass legislation giving the SEC authority to police the trading venues.

© Copyright 2021 Bloomberg News. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler has a warning about the synthetic stocks popping up on blockchains: Firms selling the tokens to U.S. investors are likely to end up in trouble with regulators.
blockchain, gensler, tokens, securities, regulators
274
2021-29-22
Thursday, 22 July 2021 10:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved