BlackRock Pulls Ad Showing Gunman From Trump Rally

BlackRock has pulled a television ad briefly showing Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old gunman who shot and injured former President Donald Trump, Bloomberg reports.

The ad was filmed at Bethel Park High school in Pennsylvania, where Crooks graduated in 2022, BlackRock said.

The world’s largest asset manager did not divulge the message of the commercial but said it will share the footage with the authorities.

BlackRock condemned the shooting attempt on July 13 to take the life of the former president. Crooks killed one person and left two others critically wounded.

“The assassination attempt on former President Trump is abhorrent,” BlackRock said in a statement. “We’re thankful former President Trump wasn’t seriously injured, and thinking about all the innocent bystanders and victims of this awful act, especially the person who was killed.”