WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: blackrock | nvidia | xai | aligned data

BlackRock, Nvidia Group to Buy Aligned Data for $40B

BlackRock, Nvidia Group to Buy Aligned Data for $40B
A BlackRock, Inc. office in Wilmington, Delaware. (Kristoffer Tripplaar/AP)

Wednesday, 15 October 2025 08:45 AM EDT

An investment consortium that includes BlackRock, Nvidia, xAI and Microsoft will acquire Aligned Data Centers in a deal worth $40 billion, the companies said Wednesday.

The investment consortium, dubbed the Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Partnership (AIP), has an initial target of deploying $30 billion of equity capital, with the potential of reaching $100 billion, including debt.

This is AIP's first investment. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026.

Aligned designs, builds and operates data centers for the hyperscalers, neocloud and enterprises.

Its portfolio includes 50 campuses and more than 5 gigawatts of operational and planned capacity, including assets under development, located across the U.S. and Latin America.

Aligned will remain headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and will be led by CEO Andrew Schaap.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
An investment consortium that includes BlackRock, Nvidia, xAI and Microsoft will acquire Aligned Data Centers in a deal worth $40 billion, the companies said Wednesday.
blackrock, nvidia, xai, aligned data
126
2025-45-15
Wednesday, 15 October 2025 08:45 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved