BlackRock, MSCI Allegedly Funneled China Investments

Tuesday, 01 August 2023 05:52 AM EDT
Asset manager BlackRock and index provider MSCI are being investigated by a congressional committee for allegedly facilitating China investments, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing letters.
© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.
Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.