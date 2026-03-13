As BlackRock, JP Morgan Block Fund Redemptions, Fears of Liquidity Crisis Grow

Mounting redemption pressures at some of the world’s largest investment firms — including BlackRock, Blackstone, and banks such as JPMorgan Chase — are fueling growing concerns on Wall Street that the booming private-credit industry may be entering a period of serious financial stress.

In recent weeks, several large private-credit funds have begun limiting investor withdrawals, a move known as “gating,” after redemption requests surged well beyond the levels the funds are designed to handle.

The development has revived uncomfortable comparisons to early warning signs that preceded the global financial crisis nearly two decades ago.

The latest flashpoint came when BlackRock said it would cap withdrawals from its $26 billion HPS Corporate Lending Fund after investors sought to redeem roughly 9.3% of the fund’s assets during the first quarter — far exceeding the fund’s 5% quarterly redemption limit.

The restrictions effectively prevent many investors from immediately withdrawing their money.

Other major firms are experiencing similar pressure.

Funds connected to Blackstone, Apollo Global Management, and KKR have also faced increased redemption requests, while a large private-credit vehicle managed by Cliffwater recently said investors requested withdrawals equal to 14% of its assets.

The $33 billion fund plans to pay out only about half of those requests this quarter, forcing the remainder to wait months before receiving their cash.

The rising wave of redemption limits is alarming market veterans who fear it may signal a deeper liquidity mismatch inside the $2.8 trillion private-credit industry.

Veteran investor George Noble, a former director of the Fidelity Overseas Fund, warned that the situation echoes patterns seen before the 2008 financial meltdown.

“We’re watching a financial crisis unfold in real time,” Noble wrote in a recent post on X, noting that the last time large funds began blocking withdrawals, the collapse of Bear Stearns followed months later — an event widely viewed as an early domino in the 2008 financial crisis.

Private credit has exploded in popularity over the past decade as regulations pushed riskier lending activity away from traditional banks and toward asset managers and specialized investment funds.

The industry now provides financing to thousands of companies, often stepping in where banks once dominated corporate lending.

But critics say the structure of many funds contains a potentially dangerous mismatch: they make long-term loans — often lasting five to seven years — while promising investors the ability to withdraw money every quarter.

That model works smoothly when inflows continue. It becomes far more fragile when investors attempt to exit simultaneously.

“When the world’s largest asset manager starts blocking investors from getting their money back, that’s not noise,” Noble warned. “That’s an alarm.”

Concerns have been amplified by rising defaults among some private-credit borrowers. A significant portion of the industry’s lending has flowed into technology and software companies, sectors now undergoing disruption as artificial intelligence reshapes business models and squeezes margins.

Some analysts worry that deteriorating credit conditions in those industries could quickly ripple through loan portfolios that are often difficult for outside investors to evaluate.

At the same time, banks are quietly reassessing their own exposure. Institutions including Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase have reportedly reviewed lending arrangements with private-credit funds and, in some cases, reduced available credit lines after marking down the value of certain loans.

Data from Moody's shows U.S. bank lending to non-depository financial institutions — many tied to private credit — has surged to roughly $1.2 trillion, nearly triple the level seen a decade ago.

Meanwhile, the market is already showing signs of stress.

Higher-yield bonds backed by collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) — one of the few assets private-credit funds can easily sell to raise cash — recently posted a sharp monthly decline, reversing gains from earlier in the year.

Despite the rising anxiety, executives in the private-credit industry insist the concerns are overblown.

They argue that most underlying corporate loans continue to perform well and that redemption limits are simply built-in safeguards designed to protect long-term investors from forced asset sales.

Still, analysts say the psychology of investors could become the biggest risk.

When one prominent fund restricts withdrawals, it can trigger a herd reaction across the entire sector, prompting investors in similar funds to rush for the exits before gates close elsewhere.

Some hedge-fund managers have already warned that one large fund could become the “canary in the coal mine,” potentially triggering a broader liquidity squeeze across private credit.

For now, regulators and major banks say there is no evidence of a systemic crisis.

But with redemption pressures rising and investor inflows slowing sharply, Wall Street is watching closely to see whether the industry’s explosive growth has created a new financial fault line.

If redemption requests continue to accelerate, what began as isolated restrictions at a handful of funds could evolve into a broader test of liquidity across one of finance’s fastest-growing — and least transparent — markets.