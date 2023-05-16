×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: blackrock back to office

BlackRock Calls Staff Back to Office 4 Days a Week

qquar
BlackRock New York headquarters (AP)

Tuesday, 16 May 2023 11:32 AM EDT

BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset manager, has asked its staff to return to office at least four days a week, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

"We will shift to at least four days per week in the office, with the flexibility to work from home one day per week," the memo said. "This new approach begins on the 11th of September."

The New York-based asset manager joins other major Wall Street firms in changing its work-from-home policy as financial institutions start to look beyond COVID-19-induced restrictions.

Last month, J.P.Morgan Chase & Co, the United States' largest bank, asked its managing directors to work from office five days a week.

J.P.Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, along with Wall Street counterparts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley, has been a strong advocate of in-office work.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset manager, has asked its staff to return to office at least four days a week, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
blackrock back to office
138
2023-32-16
Tuesday, 16 May 2023 11:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved