×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Money | Bitcoin | Blockstream | Blockchain

Bitcoin Infrastructure Firm Blockstream Valued at $3.2 Billion in New Deal

Bitcoin Infrastructure Firm Blockstream Valued at $3.2 Billion in New Deal

Tuesday, 24 August 2021 08:45 AM

Bitcoin infrastructure firm Blockstream has raised $210 million as part of a Series B financing, giving it a valuation of $3.2 billion. 

Investors include Baillie Gifford and iFinex, according to a statement from the company.

Both the funding and acquisition will advance Blockstream’s other mining products and services, including the recently announced Blockstream Energy product, which maximizes renewable energy investment returns at power production sites. 

The new mining infrastructure will be used in partnerships around the world, including Blockstream’s collaboration with Square to develop an open-source, solar-powered mining facility in the U.S.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

© Copyright 2021 Bloomberg News. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Bitcoin infrastructure firm Blockstream has raised $210 million as part of a Series B financing, giving it a valuation of $3.2 billion. Investors include Baillie Gifford and iFinex, according to a statement from the company.Both the funding and acquisition will advance...
Bitcoin, Blockstream, Blockchain
95
2021-45-24
Tuesday, 24 August 2021 08:45 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved