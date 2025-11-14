WATCH TV LIVE

US Ends Biden Plan for Flight-Delay Payouts

Passengers crowd Dulles International Airport on November 12, 2025 in Washington, D.C. U.S. airline havoc continues with thousands of cancellations and delays despite the end to the shutdown. (Sha Hanting/AP)

Friday, 14 November 2025 09:42 AM EST

President Donald Trump's administration said Friday it was formally withdrawing a plan by his predecessor to require airlines to pay passengers cash compensation when U.S. flight disruptions are caused by carriers.

In December 2024, the U.S. Transportation Department under then-President Joe Biden sought public comment on writing rules to require airlines should to pay $200 to $300 for domestic delays of at least three hours and up to $775 for longer delays.

In September, USDOT first disclosed it planned to withdraw the proposal. On Friday, USDOT said the rules would result in "unnecessary regulatory burdens" in explaining why it would not go forward.

