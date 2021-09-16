×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Biden administration | oil and gas

Biden Admin Probing Why Gasoline Prices Are Not Falling

Joe Biden
President Joe Biden (AP)

Thursday, 16 September 2021 03:42 PM

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that there was evidence that gasoline prices should be falling and his administration was investigating why that was not the case.

"There's lots of evidence that gas prices should be going down, but they haven't," he said, adding his team was "taking a close look at that."

The Federal Trade Commission has said it will crack down on practices that may harm consumers at the gasoline pump and seek to deter "unlawful" mergers in the oil and gas industry after the White House asked it to look into why gasoline prices tend to rise more in response to oil price spikes than they drop in response to oil price drops.

The average price of gasoline was $3.19 on Thursday, compared with $3.18 a month ago and $2.18 a year ago, according to the AAA gas price website https://gasprices.aaa.com.

Current prices reflect more people traveling and commuting to the office, after the COVID pandemic caused a sharp drop in consumption last year.

U.S. gasoline consumption is expected to average 8.8 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, up 10% from 8 million bpd in 2020, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

In August, Biden's administration pressed OPEC and its allies to boost oil output to tackle rising gasoline prices.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that there was evidence that gasoline prices should be falling and his administration was investigating why that was not the case.
Biden administration, oil and gas
216
2021-42-16
Thursday, 16 September 2021 03:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved