WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: biden | admin | port | strike

White House: It's Time for Ports to Offer a Fair Contract

White House: It's Time for Ports to Offer a Fair Contract
Cranes usually running day and night are shut down during a strike by members of the International Longshoreman's Association at the Bayport Container Terminal, Oct. 1, 2024, in Houston. (Annie Mulligan/AP)

Tuesday, 01 October 2024 03:31 PM EDT

The White House said Tuesday it was time for employer group the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) to negotiate a fair contract for their workers, as U.S. East Coast and Gulf Coast dock workers began their first large-scale strike in nearly 50 years.

"Shippers have made record profits since the pandemic, and in some case, have seen profits grow in excess of 800% compared to their profits prior to the pandemic; executive compensation has grown in line with those profits, and profits have been returned to shareholders at record rates," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"It's only fair that workers who put themselves at risk during the pandemic to keep ports open see a meaningful increase in their wages, as well."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The White House said Tuesday it was time for employer group the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) to negotiate a fair contract for their workers, as U.S. East Coast and Gulf Coast dock workers began their first large-scale strike in nearly 50 years.
biden, admin, port, strike
123
2024-31-01
Tuesday, 01 October 2024 03:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved