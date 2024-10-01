White House: It's Time for Ports to Offer a Fair Contract

The White House said Tuesday it was time for employer group the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) to negotiate a fair contract for their workers, as U.S. East Coast and Gulf Coast dock workers began their first large-scale strike in nearly 50 years.

"Shippers have made record profits since the pandemic, and in some case, have seen profits grow in excess of 800% compared to their profits prior to the pandemic; executive compensation has grown in line with those profits, and profits have been returned to shareholders at record rates," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"It's only fair that workers who put themselves at risk during the pandemic to keep ports open see a meaningful increase in their wages, as well."