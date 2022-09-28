×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: bernie madoff victim restitution

Another $372M on Way to Bernie Madoff Victims

Another $372M on Way to Bernie Madoff Victims
Bernie Madoff leaving Manhattan Federal court in 2009 (Getty Images)

Wednesday, 28 September 2022 02:49 PM EDT

Victims of Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme can expect to soon receive another $372 million to help cover their losses, the U.S. Justice Department announced on Wednesday, putting total recoveries above $18.5 billion.

Payouts to over 27,000 victims will come from the Madoff Victim Fund, a $4.05 billion government fund set up in 2013 and overseen by former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Richard Breeden.

Following the latest distribution, the fund's eighth, victims will have received over $4 billion, covering some 88% of their losses, the department said. The victims include individuals, schools, charities and others.

Madoff's massive scheme, estimated as high as $64.8 billion, went undiscovered for years and ensnared thousands of victims, including charities, hedge funds, celebrities and pension funds.

Madoff was arrested in December 2008 after admitting his fraud to his sons. He pleaded guilty three months later to 11 criminal counts and was sentenced to 150 years in prison, where he died last year at age 82.

More than 40,000 claimants have been compensated through the victim fund, the Justice Department said.

Another $14.5 billion has been recouped for customers of the former Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC by the court-appointed trustee liquidating that firm in bankruptcy.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Victims of Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme can expect to soon receive another $372 million to help cover their losses, the U.S. Justice Department announced on Wednesday, putting total recoveries above $18.5 billion.
bernie madoff victim restitution
202
2022-49-28
Wednesday, 28 September 2022 02:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved