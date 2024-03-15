×
Berkshire Raises Pay for Buffett's Successor to $20M
Warren Buffett. CEO and chairman, Berkshire Hathaway (AP)

Friday, 15 March 2024 04:45 PM EDT

Berkshire Hathaway said Friday it raised the pay of Vice Chairman Greg Abel, who is expected to succeed Warren Buffett as chief executive, in 2023 as the conglomerate posted a record operating profit.

Abel and Vice Chairman Ajit Jain, who respectively oversee Berkshire's non-insurance and insurance operations, were each awarded $20 million in salary.

Both had been paid $19 million in 2022, including a $16 million salary plus a $3 million bonus.

Buffett sets the pay for Abel and Jain. The billionaire's own compensation last year totaled $413,595, comprising his usual $100,000 salary plus personal and home security.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


