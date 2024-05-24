Big Banks Summon Staff Back to the Office 5 Days a Week

Citigroup, HSBC Holdings and Barclays are ordering more staffers to report to company offices five days a week, Bloomberg News reports.

Citi has asked about 600 U.S. employees, who were earlier eligible to work remotely, to commute to company offices full-time, according to the report published late Thursday, citing a statement from the lender.

The majority of Citi's staff can continue their hybrid schedules, working up to two days a week outside the office, it said. London-based Barclays mandated that thousands of its global investment banking staff must work in the office or travel to meet clients five days a week starting June 1, the Bloomberg report said.

Meanwhile, HSBC is talking to almost half of its workforce in New York, around 530 employees, about shifting regulations, the report said, citing an interview with the bank's head of human resources for the U.S. and Americas.

The firm is trying to let as many people as possible retain the option of logging in from home if they would like to, the report added.

Citi, HSBC and Barclays did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.