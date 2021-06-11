×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: bankrate | poll | homes | regret | milleninal

Bankrate Poll: Almost Two-Thirds of Millennials Regret Home Buys

under contract sign in front of house
(SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 11 June 2021 12:11 PM

Sixty-four percent of millennials, aged 25-40, have regrets after buying a home, according to a Bankrate survey.

Here are the how the results of the survey break down:

  •  33% of baby boomers, aged 57-75, experienced homebuyer regret.
  •  21% of millennials said maintenance costs were too much, compared to 13% of baby boomers.
  •  13% of millennials said their mortgage payment was too high, compared to 2% of baby boomers.
  •  12% of millennials said they are unhappy with the mortgage rate, compared to 4% of baby boomers.
  •  9% of millennials said they don’t think their homes are a good investment, compared to 3% of baby boomers.
  •  13% of millennials said they overpaid for their homes, compared to 3% of baby boomers.
  •  14% of millennials said their house is too big, while 3% of baby boomers said the same thing.
  •  14% of millennials said their house is too small, while 7% of baby boomers said the same thing.
  •  15% of millennials said their house is in a bad location, compared to 5% of baby boomers who said the same thing.

"The best way to avoid overpaying is to have a home inspection done before purchase — these inspections can uncover electrical problems, heating and cooling problems, termite issues, radon problems, and a host of other hidden issues that might not be readily apparent to the untrained eye," Jeffrey Harris, a professor at the department of finance and real estate at American University is quoted in USA Today.

The poll, conducted April 21-23, surveyed 2,653 adults. The margin of error was not provided.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Sixty-four percent of millennials, aged 25-40, have regrets after buying a home, according to a Bankrate survey. Here are the how the results of the survey break down: 33% of baby boomers experienced homebuyer regret...
bankrate, poll, homes, regret, milleninal
259
2021-11-11
Friday, 11 June 2021 12:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved