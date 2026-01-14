WATCH TV LIVE

Banking Giants Reap Bigger Profits on More Loans

View of the Madison Avenue entrance to new JPMorgan Chase Headquarters, New York, NY, October 22, 2025. The 60-story building cost $3 billion and is expected to house 10,000 of its 24,000 New York-based employees. (Anthony Behar/AP)

Wednesday, 14 January 2026 12:55 PM EST

U.S. banking giants boosted their profits in the fourth quarter, buoyed by increasing demand from borrowers that could bode well for lenders' future earnings.

Bank of America's average loans grew 8% from a year earlier, and its net interest ‍income — or the difference between what it earns from loans ‍and pays out in deposits — surged to a record $15.9 billion, it reported Wednesday.

At rival JPMorgan Chase, ⁠averaged loans climbed 9%. Loan growth is closely viewed by investors as a positive indicator for banks' businesses.

"We've seen growth in all ​of the consumer borrowing categories," Bank of America Chief Financial Office Alastair Borthwick told reporters on a conference call.

"That's helped us in Q4, but generally, the story in ‍2025 was more of a commercial borrowing story, and we've been gratified ⁠by the fact that our clients in a growing economy have continued to invest to support their businesses," Borthwick said.

Analysts at S&P Global Market Intelligence "are optimistic about continued momentum into 2026, driven by macroeconomic stability and favorable lending conditions," they ⁠wrote in a report Tuesday.

They ​estimated loan growth across ⁠U.S. banks "accelerated significantly" by the end of 2025, growing 5.3% year-on-year.

Citigroup’s average loans climbed ‍7% in the fourth quarter, driven by is markets, U.S. personal banking and services businesses, it reported ‌on Wednesday.

"We saw the pace of loan growth pick up for the first time in a while," Wells Fargo Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo ⁠told ​reporters on a conference ‍call.

Loans grew 12% for its commercial businesses in the fourth quarter, while revenue also increased due to auto and ‍card lending.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


