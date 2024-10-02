Customers Report Widespread Bank of America Outages

Bank of America customers reported widespread outages Wednesday with some people unable to sign into their online accounts, while others who could sign on found they had balances of $0.

Reports of outages began shortly after noon Eastern time and peaked at around 1:00 p.m., with more than 20,000 users reporting problems, according to website DownDetector, which tracks internet outages.

As of 6:30 p.m., that was down to just over 2,500 reports, but lots of customers were still posting about it on social media.

One X user wrote, "There's some kind of glitch on the @BankofAmerica website that shows $0 in all accounts and honestly i think they owe everybody some cash for pain and suffering because that was extremely stressful for a second there."

Another said, "Bank of America sure kept them credit card balances up though lmao."

Another wondered if something bigger was at play, writing, "I don't understand how, in the course of a month, the biggest companies in our country all experienced outages — Microsoft, Verizon, and Bank of America — and it doesn't seem to be a big deal. It feels like our country is going through some serious cyber attacks right now."

The bank issued a statement Wednesday, saying: "Some clients are experiencing an issue accessing their accounts and balance information today. These issues are being addressed and have largely been resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience."

The company did not indicate what caused the problem.