WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: bank of america | ceo | brian moynihan | trump | u.s. deficit | budget

BofA CEO Urges Trump Admin to Tackle US Budget

BofA CEO Urges Trump Admin to Tackle US Budget
Brian Moynihan, Chairman and CEO of Bank of America, is testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee in Washington D.C. (Lenin Nolly/AP/2023 file)

Tuesday, 12 November 2024 02:24 PM EST

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said Tuesday he expected President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration to tackle the U.S. budget.

Trump's victory in the presidential election has contributed to a sell-off in government bonds in recent days as key elements of his economic plans such as tax cuts and tariffs are expected to lead to faster growth as well as higher inflation and wider budget deficits.

"One thing they have to make sure is that we start to handle the budget better," Moynihan told the Yahoo Finance Invest conference. "It doesn't mean there's a crisis right now."

Trump is better placed to tackle issues in his second four-year term, such as revenue and spending given his previous experience in the executive branch, Moynihan said.

"When you do it the second time, especially when you have time to think about it, I think they should hit the ground running," the CEO said.

Moynihan said he is less concerned about inflation in the near term.

When asked if he would consider joining the Trump administration, Moynihan said: "I've got a great job and a great company."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said Tuesday he expected President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration to tackle the U.S. budget.
bank of america, ceo, brian moynihan, trump, u.s. deficit, budget
184
2024-24-12
Tuesday, 12 November 2024 02:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved