Meet 'Generation Jones,' the Youngest Boomers

The youngest baby boomers, those born in the decade between 1954 to 1964, are so different from older boomers that experts have given them a new name: “Generation Jones.”

A reference to the phrase “keeping up with the Joneses” and the slang term “jonesing,” i.e., craving more — Gen Jonesers stand out for their hard work, independence, and practical idealism, according to cultural commentator Jonathan Pontell.

Unlike older boomers, born between 1946 and 1953, Gen Jones was too young to be drafted in, or protest, the Vietnam War. Gen Jones witnessed but did not take part in pivotal 1960s countercultural movements of the sexual revolution and the birth control pill, women’s liberation, civil rights, Woodstock, and hippies.

Because there is a cavernous 18-year birthdate span in this demographic group, breaking down baby boomers into two groups makes some sense, according to experts.

“It comes down to identity,” generational trends expert Daniel Levine tells Newsweek. “Fact is, most Jonesers simply don't feel like boomers.

“The first half were in their teens and 20s during the Summer of Love. whereas Jonesers came of age during Watergate. They relate to music of the ’80s more than the ’70s. Boomers were active in the protests of the ’60s, but by the time Jonesers went to college, protests had died out.”

The youngest boomers, who are closer in age to Generation X than they are to someone born in the 1940s, like the handle, according to Levine. “I continuously see that people in this generation who become aware of it are attracted to the concept and feel like it fits quite nicely,” he says.

“Our practical idealism was created by witnessing the often-unrealistic idealism of the 1960s,” Levine continues. “We weren’t engaged in that era’s ideological battles. We were children playing with toys while boomers argued over issues. Our non-ideological pragmatism allows us to lead.”

As multigenerational workplace consultancy Bridgeworks puts it, Gen Jones is “incredibly influential and inspirational, creating waves of change from an early age.” They were teenagers in the 1970s and lived through double-digit inflation, soaring gas prices, and a recession in the early 1980s.

Divorce was on the rise, so Gen Jones teens found themselves spending more time working independently and caring for themselves. Then, as they entered the workforce during a tight job market, they had to fight for career growth.

“They knew they had to put their head down and work hard, dress for the jobs they wanted not the jobs they had, and develop methods of standing out just to keep their jobs,” Bridgeworks says. “This period of fierce competition for job stability has stayed with the Gen Jonesers.”

Hence, the reference to “keeping up with the Joneses.”