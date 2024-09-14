WATCH TV LIVE

Axel Springer, KKR Reached $14.95 Billion Deal

Saturday, 14 September 2024 05:41 PM EDT

German billionaire Mathias Doepfner and KKR reached a fundamental deal in the summer to split up the media giant Axel Springer, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Saturday.

The two sides are expected to discuss the proposed structure of a deal that would give KKR majority control of the company’s profitable classifieds business at a meeting of its supervisory next week, the source said.

The deal values the whole company at $14.95 billion, including more than $10 billion for the classifieds business, the Financial Times reported on Saturday. The source told Reuters the evaluation is not final yet, but could be around those numbers.

Signing the deal may still take months, but both parties may make an announcement next week, the source said.

Axel Springer declined to comment.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


