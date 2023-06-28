×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: auto emissions | green energy | biden

Auto Industry Calls Biden Emissions Goal Unreasonable

Auto Industry Calls Biden Emissions Goal Unreasonable
(AP)

Wednesday, 28 June 2023 03:40 PM EDT

The trade group representing nearly all major automakers offered its harshest criticism of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's aggressive proposal to sharply cut vehicle emissions through 2032 saying it is "neither reasonable nor achievable."

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents General Motors, Volkswagen, Toyota Motor and others, called the proposal a "de facto battery electric vehicle mandate."

The EPA proposed in April cutting vehicle emissions by 56% over 2026 levels, forecasting that would result in 60% of new vehicles by 2030 being electric and 67% by 2032. "EPA’s standards cannot be met without substantially increasing the cost of all vehicles, reducing consumer choice and disadvantaging major portions of the U.S. population and territory," the group said.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The trade group representing nearly all major automakers offered its harshest criticism of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's aggressive proposal to sharply cut vehicle emissions through 2032 saying it is "neither reasonable nor achievable."
auto emissions, green energy, biden
117
2023-40-28
Wednesday, 28 June 2023 03:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved