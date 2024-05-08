75% of Employees Use AI at Work

Seventy-five percent knowledge workers of every age are using artificial intelligence at work, with 46% only starting to use it less than six months ago and 52% applying AI to their most important tasks, according to a report by Microsoft and LinkedIn.

“Ignoring the technology is not an option right now,” LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky, tells Axios. “The AI moment is here, arriving from the bottom up.”

Realizing AI is critical to their skills and their jobs, 78% of knowledge workers who are using AI aren’t waiting for their employers to offer it and are BYOAI (“bring your own artificial intelligence”), the survey of 31,000 people in 31 countries found.

Two of the most common AI tools right now are OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Copilot.

Fifty-three percent of workers using AI are hiding it from their bosses, afraid that it will appear as a crutch and signal they are replaceable.

However, it appears that workers could strengthen their job security if they told their bosses about their AI use — since 66% of bosses say they will not hire someone without AI skills.



Seventy-one percent of employers say they’d rather hire a less experienced candidate with AI skills than a more experienced candidate without them — but 77% of employers also think AI will enable them to give more responsibilities to in-career talent.

This includes management, relationship-building, negotiating and critical thinking.

As Microsoft and LinkedIn bullishly describe artificial intelligence, “for many employees, AI will [not only] raise the bar but break the career ceiling. AI could be a rising tide that elevates skills across roles and industries….Critical thinking will come to the fore for employees at all levels.”

Roslansky predicts that AI will upend job titles and responsibilities — with some tasks readily automated and critical thinking left to people.

Sheila Jordan, SVP, senior digital technology officer at Honeywell, says: “To stay ahead of the curve, we’ve made AI training a priority to ensure everyone can leverage the power of Copilot for Microsoft 365 and other AI solutions. We’ve also launched the Gen AI Academy across the globe.”

Executives at other leading companies should do the same by setting AI goals and offering expansive AI training to their workers, Roslansky says.

The LinkedIn leader believes that CEOs, chief investment officers and HR execs who champion AI “will give their organizations a competitive advantage.”

While AI leaders have said that the technology is only at its infancy, the Microsoft and LinkedIn survey found that already nearly all AI users say it saves them time:

Key Benefits AI Users Cite

90% - Saves time

85% - Focus on most important work

83% - Enjoy work more

79% - Broaden job opportunities

76% - Remain competitive in job market

69% - Get promoted faster

Roslansky estimates that 25% of the skills needed to perform a job have changed since 2015 — but that will rise to 70% by 2030.