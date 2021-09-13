UPDATE 1-ViacomCBS Breaks up Paramount's Film and TV Units

(Adds details on management changes)
Sept 13 (Reuters) - ViacomCBS Inc said on Monday it
is restructuring the operations of its Paramount Pictures' movie
and television production unit, in a broader shakeup aimed at
ramping up content on its cable and streaming services.
The company said Paramount's television arm will be run as a
separate entity under the leadership of David Nevins, chief
executive officer of Showtime Networks.
With more people flocking to streaming services for
entertainment, the move will allow the company to focus on its
rebranded Paramount+ streaming platform as well as its cable
networks Showtime and PlutoTV.
Brian Robbins, the current President of Nickelodeon, will
take on the additional role of heading Paramount's movie studio
business, taking over from Jim Gianopulos, ViacomCBS said.
Gianopulos led the movie studio during a period when it
produced films including "A Quiet Place," "Rocketman" and
"Mission: Impossible - Fallout."
